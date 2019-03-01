WORLD
Death toll in Somalia bombing, clashes rises to at least 29
Gunmen battled security forces in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Friday morning, hours after insurgents launched a car bomb attack in a busy street that left at least 29 dead, police said.
Flames are burning at the scene where a suicide car bomb exploded targeting a Mogadishu hotel in a business center in Maka Al Mukaram street in Mogadishu, Somali, February 28, 2019. / Reuters
March 1, 2019

The death toll from a car bombing and clashes between security forces and gunmen near a hotel in Somalia's capital has risen to 29, police said on Friday.

At least 80 others were injured in the attack near a hotel and a judge's residence on a busy street in Mogadishu, police Captain Mohamed Hussein said.

Security forces were still fighting to neutralise some militants holed up inside a building close to the Maka Almukarramah hotel, which the group Al Shabab said had been the target.

He said the death toll could rise as many of the wounded are still being treated in hospitals.

Many victims of Thursday's attack suffered horrific injuries and hospitals were said to be struggling to cope with causalities. Some of the wounded lost limbs, said Sadiya Yusuf, a nurse at Daru Shifa, one of the hospitals treating victims.

The Maka Almukarramah hotel is frequently patronised by government officials, and Al Shabab has targeted it multiple times in past attacks that have killed scores of people.

The US has dramatically increased airstrikes against Al Shabab since President Donald Trump took office. The US military command for the African continent reported carrying out 50 strikes in Somalia in 2018.

This year, US strikes targeting Al Shabab fighters have come at an even faster pace. The military command in Africa reported 23 as of Tuesday, including one in central Somalia that killed 20 militants and another the day before that killed 35.

