Bombardment in Syrian town leaves thousands displaced
A family that left everything behind in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun due to the air strikes by the regime forces share their ordeal.
Muhammad Sayedeh and his family are taking refuge at a camp in Afrin after their town of Khan Shaykhun was devastated by regime's aerial bombardment. / TRTWorld
March 3, 2019

Recent bombardments in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun have forced thousands of people out of their homes.

A family from the northwestern town had to leave everything behind due to the air strikes by the regime forces.

They are now taking refuge at a camp in Afrin which is witnessing an influx of people after renewed strikes by the regime of the opposition strongholds.

''We left our home because of the heavy bombardments. Half of my neighbourhood is destroyed. We couldn't save anything,'' says Muhammad Sayedeh, one of the displaced persons.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports from Afrin.

SOURCE:TRT World
