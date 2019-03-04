Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's offer of a new constitution and a truncated next term does not appear to have satisfied protesters, who faced off with riot police overnight.

Crowds of mainly young protesters demonstrated into the early hours of Monday after Bouteflika's campaign manager formalised the president's candidacy for a fifth term in an April 18 election.

Students determined to pursue Algeria's biggest anti-government protests in years boycotted classes on Monday to denounce Bouteflika's offer not to serve a full term if re-elected.

As well as voicing opposition to Bouteflika's attempt to hold onto power, the protesters are accusing the country's secretive leadership of failing to share Algeria's gas wealth, heavy-handed security policies and widespread corruption.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports.

Meanwhile, a former Algerian government minister resigned as a lawmaker and member of the ruling FLN party on Monday, a rare sign of discontent within the ruling elite as the country has been hit by protests.

Sidi Ferroukhi, who has served as minister of agriculture, did not address Bouteflika in a statement on Facebook announcing his resignation, saying only that Algeria was going through exceptional circumstances and change.

Tear gas fired

Police fired tear gas on protesters crying "Bouteflika, Get Out!" at Maurice Audin Square in western Algiers, according to images on Algerian private TV networks.

Demonstrators set a social security office on fire in the working class neighbourhood of Belouizdad, prompting clashes with police.

The number of people injured or arrested has not been released.

Demonstrations were also held in other cities against another term for Bouteflika, who has barely been seen in public since a 2013 stroke and is facing protests over his leadership of Africa's largest country.

Responding to Algeria's biggest protest movement in years, Bouteflika said on Sunday in a statement that if he's re-elected, he would hold a referendum on a new constitution and call an early election in which he wouldn't run.

'I am resolute'

He also promised to fight endemic corruption, better distribute Algeria's wealth — which is heavily dependent on natural gas — and create better opportunities for Algerians who risk their lives to try to migrate across the Mediterranean to Europe.

"I am resolute: If God wants and the Algerian people give me its trust, I will take the challenge of changing the regime," Bouteflika wrote in a statement read on national TV by campaign chief Abdelghani Zaalane.