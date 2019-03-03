TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines flies rescued lions to natural habitat
Four big cats who lived poor lives in Ukraine zoo transported to South Africa's Kragga Kamma Game Park, Turkish flag carrier says.
Turkish Airlines flies rescued lions to natural habitat
The lions were transported in specially designed containers, and their nutritional needs were also met along the way, added the statement. / AA
March 3, 2019

Turkey's flag carrier helped rescue four former circus lions from a boxed-in life, carrying them home to a vast natural habitat in South Africa, Turkish Airlines announced on Sunday.

"Turkish Cargo has brought three young lionesses Luca, Charlie, Kai and young lion Nathan to South Africa, their natural habitat, from Kiev via a connecting flight from Istanbul," the airline said in a statement marking March 3, World Wildlife Day.

The big cats were whisked home by Turkish Cargo, a division of Turkish Airlines which offers cargo services to 124 countries.

Poor lives in Ukraine

In Ukraine's capital, the lions had lived poor lives, deprived of direct sunlight and clean air, said the airline, confined to concrete and steel cage of just 35 square meters, far from their natural habitat.

The lions were saved by the Lawrence Anthony World Organization (LAEO) –– a group that champions animal rights –– said Turkish Airlines.

The queens and kings of the jungle were transported in specially-designed containers, and their nutritional needs were also met along the way, added the statement.

Recommended

During the flight they were accompanied by their keepers, special veterinarians, and authorities from the LAEO and Turkish Cargo personnel certified in transporting live animals, it said.

Marathon flight

After a marathon flight of almost 9,000 kilometers, the lions were set free at Kragga Kamma Game Park on South Africa's Eastern Cape.

The lions' new home is a natural habitat offering green coastal forest and meadows extending along 14,000 square metres.

"Having ratified the United For Wildlife Declaration in 2017 for the purpose of preventing illegal wildlife trade and increasing the industrial awareness thereto, Turkish Airlines has highlighted its cognisance of the live animal transportation processes and animal rights," the company said.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, flies to more than 300 destinations in over 120 countries with its fleet of 336 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.

Last year, the company carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82 percent, and this year aims to reach 80 million passengers on domestic and international routes.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda