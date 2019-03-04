BIZTECH
Turkey's annual inflation stands at 19.67 pct in February
In February 2019, the annual inflation edges down 0.68 percentage points from 20.35 percent in January, the country’s statistical authority says.
Turkey's statistical body says highest price increase on a yearly basis was recorded in food and non-alcoholic beverages in February 2019. / AA
March 4, 2019

Turkey saw an annual hike of 19.67 percent in consumer prices in February, the country’s statistical authority announced on Monday. 

Last month, the annual inflation went down 0.68 percentage points from 20.35 percent in January. 

TurkStat said the highest price increase on a yearly basis was recorded in food and non-alcoholic beverages with 29.25 percent in February. 

“Miscellaneous goods and services with 28.08 percent, furnishing, and household equipment with 27.59 percent, recreation and culture with 20.43 percent and hotels, cafes and restaurants with 19.79 percent were the other main groups where high annual increases realised,” the institute said in a statement. 

Last week, an Anadolu Agency survey showed that a group of 19 economists forecast an average annual climb of 20.02 percent in consumer prices.

