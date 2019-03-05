The US on Monday announced its intention to terminate preferential tariff systems for Turkey and India which are aimed at bolstering the trading prospects of developing nations.

The end of Turkey’s designation under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme is due to its economy becoming sufficiently developed, the US Trade Representative’s office said in a statement.

Turkey was designated as a programme beneficiary in 1975, and the trade representative’s office pointed to a number of advancing economic metrics in establishing its determination.

“An increase in Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, declining poverty rates, and export diversification, by trading partner and by sector, are evidence of Turkey’s higher level of economic development,” it said.

India accused of creating trade barriers