BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Turkey slams US decision to end trade preferences
The US on Monday announced its intention to terminate preferential tariff systems for Turkey and India. Both countries reacted with a mix of anger and resignation.
Turkey slams US decision to end trade preferences
An aerial view of the European side of Istanbul with the Ambarli port in the foreground, the biggest port in Turkey, Friday. (November 9, 2018) / AP
March 5, 2019

Turkey's trade minister on Tuesday criticised a US decision to end the preferential tariff system for Turkey.

In a Twitter post, Ruhsar Pekcan said the value of the US imports amounted to $20.9 billion under its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) scheme in the first 11 months of 2018.

Pekcan noted that Turkey was the fifth largest supplier to the US with a share of 8.2 percent in that period, with exports amounting to $1.74 billion.

"Following the monitoring process going on since last August, the US government officially declared that it will terminate GSP designations for Turkey and India," she said.

On Monday, the US announced its intention to terminate preferential tariff systems for Turkey and India which are aimed at bolstering the trading prospects of developing nations.

"Unfortunately, this decision conflicts with our mutual objective of reaching a bilateral trade volume of $75 billion, that had been announced by both governments," Pekcan said.

Recommended

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.

The trade minister noted that the decision would also negatively affect small and medium-sized enterprises and manufacturers in the US.

"We still would like to pursue our target of increasing our bilateral trade with the US that we see as our strategic partner, without losing any momentum," she added.

Turkey was designated as a program beneficiary in 1975, and the trade representative's office pointed to a number of advancing economic metrics in establishing its determination.

India was the largest beneficiary of the system, with it covering roughly $5.69 billion in imports, according to a report issued by the Congressional Research Service in January.

India said it would accept the decision without further negotiations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal