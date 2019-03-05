WORLD
4 MIN READ
Police examine explosive devices found in London
Meanwhile, a major London underground station was shut down briefly because of a fire alert that proved to be a false alarm.
Police examine explosive devices found in London
A police officer at a cordon near the Maltings in Salisbury, England, Friday March 30, 2018, near to where Russian former double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on a bench after they were attacked with a nerve agent. / AP
March 5, 2019

Three small explosive devices in plastic mailing bags arrived at offices for two London airports and at a train station Tuesday, and Irish police said they were helping British counterterrorism police with the investigation.

London's Metropolitan Police Service said the devices found near London's Heathrow and City airports and at Waterloo Station "appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened." A staff member did unseal the bag sent to an office building on Heathrow's grounds, "causing the device to initiate," the police department said.

Part of the package burned, but no one was injured, police said. The Compass Centre was evacuated as a precaution. The building is not close to passenger terminals at Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, and flights were not affected.

The Heathrow property is where the first of the three explosive devices was discovered at about 9:55 a.m.

Transportation police received a call at 11:40 a.m. after another suspicious package turned up in the mail room at busy Waterloo Station. The last was found just after noon at the administration building for City Airport, a much smaller commercial airport.

No one had opened either of those packages.

The Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command "is treating the incidents as a linked series" and "keeping an open mind regarding motives," the department said in a statement.

Sky News correspondent Alistair Bunkall tweeted a picture of what he said was the package sent to the Heathrow office building. The stamps on the envelope have pictures of hearts and resemble ones issued by Ireland's post office for Valentine's Day 2018.

Police in Ireland told The Associated Press on Tuesday evening they were assisting British investigators, but did not give an explanation or details.

Recommended

No person or group claimed responsibility for sending the devices and police said they haven't made any arrests.

Train services to City Airport were suspended temporarily and the administrative building, City Aviation House, was evacuated. Flights were not affected.

Police advised transportation stations throughout Britain to "be vigilant" and to report suspicious packages. London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged London residents and visitors to do the same.

The official terrorism threat level throughout Britain is set at "severe," indicating that intelligence analysts believe an attack is highly likely.

Major underground station briefly shut after false alarm

A major London underground station shut down briefly on Tuesday because of a fire alert that proved to be a false alarm.

Kings Cross St Pancras underground station, an interchange that serves two long-distance rail stations, closed for about half an hour after reports a fire had broken out.

"We believe that it was a hoax call at one of the fire points," a Transport for Londo n spokeswoman said, adding that investigations into the cause of the alert were continuing.

A spokesman for London's fire brigade said there had been a false alarm and that firefighters had established there was no fire within 10 minutes of arriving at 2144 GMT.

The underground station was the scene of a devastating fire in 1987 that killed 31 people.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover