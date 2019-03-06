Should Turkey decide to purchase a Russian missile defence system, it would risk being unable to access a wide gamut of US-supplied weapons systems, including the F-35, the top US general for Europe said Tuesday.

General Curtis Scaparrotti told the Senate Armed Services Committee that if Turkey takes delivery of the Russia-made S-400 missile defence system it would "potentially forfeit many of the other systems, and one of the most important systems that we provide them," alluding to the F-35.

"I would hope that they reconsider this one decision on S-400," Scaparrotti, who also serves as NATO's supreme allied commander, said.

Scaparrotti pointed to several problems the Russian system poses, including a lack of interoperability with NATO systems, and said the S-400 is "a problem to all of our aircraft, but specifically the F-35, I believe.

"My best military advice would be that we don’t then follow through with the F-35, flying it, or working with an ally that is working with Russian systems, particularly air defence systems, with one of our most advanced technological capabilities," he said.

US State Department spokesman Robert Palladino also said that, "We’ve long made it clear we would like to work collaboratively on air and missile defence with Turkey, and we have offered opportunities for Turkey to consider Patriot among other systems over the years. We’ve also made it clear to Turkey that we have very serious concerns with its stated plans to proceed with the acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system."

He added that Turkey's acquisition of the Russian air defence system "will result in a reassessment of Turkey's participation in the F-35 program and risk other potential future arms transfers to Turkey, as well as lead to potential sanctions under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act."

Washington has cautioned the S-400 system might covertly obtain critical information on the advanced fighter jets, including their detection range, which could then be relayed to Russia.

After protracted efforts to purchase air defence systems from the US with no success, Ankara decided in 2017 to buy Russian S-400 air defence systems.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week Ankara and Washington have begun negotiating the potential purchase of Patriot missile defence systems from the US.

The State Department approved in December a possible $3.5 billion sale of Patriot systems to Turkey that includes advanced radar systems, control centres, launching systems and guided missiles.

Ankara is planning to purchase 100 F-35 fighter jets from the US pending congressional approval, and its pilots are currently training on the weapons platform at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

Turkish firms also supply the F-35 program with key components, including airframe structures and assemblies, and the centre fuselages.

Asked by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen who "picks up that slack if Turkey can't receive the F-35," Scaparrotti said the issue is currently being considered.