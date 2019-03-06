There are now less than 700 terrorists in Turkey as the country is taking significant counter-terror measures on its borders to block terrorist entries, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Anadolu Agency’s Editor’s Desk, Suleyman Soylu said: “There are less than 700 terrorists in Turkey. The [terrorist] entry into the country is so little, as well. 12 people entered [Turkey] since January. We are taking serious measures at our borders.”

On Turkey’s fight against the PKK, Soylu said that Turkey plans to conduct a joint anti-terror operation with Iran against the group.

Separately, Soylu slammed the PKK for recruiting teenagers in its terror attacks against Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. Some 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed in its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey.

Saudi trolls target Soylu

Soylu's remarks came after Saudi trolls targeted him for his remarks against terrorism.