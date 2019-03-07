Turkey has concluded agreements regarding its purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a televised interview, the Turkish president said that Ankara and Moscow have finalised the agreement on Turkey buying the S-400 missile system.

"We concluded the S-400 issue, signed a deal with the Russians and will start co-production. Later, we may work with S-500s," Erdogan said.

The S-500 will be the next generation missile defence system.

US officials have suggested that Turkey should buy US Patriot missiles defence system rather than the Russian system, arguing the S-400 is incompatible with NATO systems, but Turkish officials have said the purchase from Russia is decided, even if Turkey were to also buy the Patriot system.

Countering terrorism

During the interview with a private TV channel, President Erdogan also highlighted Turkey's determination to eliminate PKK-linked YPG terror groups in northern Syria.

He vowed that Turkey "target anyone who targets our soldiers, regardless of their nationality."

Erdogan said Turkey had dealt heavy blows to the terrorist PKK at home and abroad as never seen before.

"Their strength both in the mountains and cities has been weakened a lot," he said.

He said Turkey would continue its counter-terror operations until the last terror threat against the country is eliminated.

"There has been a tremendous increase in the number of terrorists who surrendered. Participation in the PKK is at its lowest level," Erdogan said, vowing to conduct new operations to destroy the roots of terrorism.

He went on to say that Turkey would destroy such roots regardless of their origin country.

"We will destroy them in Syria if they are coming from Syria, or in Iraq if they are coming from Iraq.

"Just like we eliminated the terror corridor in Syria, we will strike again if there are new developments there," Erdogan said.

Recalling US discourse on "not targeting Kurds", Erdogan stressed that he warned President Donald Trump about using the wrong "expressions".

"I told [Trump] that as long as you use these expressions, you will make mistakes. Our struggle is against this [PKK] terror group, not against our Kurdish brothers. There might be Kurds, French, German, British people among this terror group," he said, noting that foreign Daesh terrorists were "from all around the world".

Erdogan said Turkey would target "anyone who targets our soldiers, regardless of their nationality".

Turning to Syria, he said more than 310,000 Syrians had returned to their homes in Jarablus, Azaz, Afrin and Al-Bab.

"There is peace, freedom and democracy in those areas under Turkey's control."

He said "despite disputes sometimes", Turkey and Russia were maintaining their cooperation against terrorism in Syria's cities of Idlib and Afrin.