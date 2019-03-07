Israeli forces demolished the home of a Palestinian man on Thursday who has been accused of killing two Israeli soldiers in an armed attack.

Violence erupted when Palestinians tried to stop the Israeli soldiers, who attacked them with both live and rubber bullets and tear gas.

Israeli authorities accuse Assem Barghouthi of killing two soldiers and injuring eight settlers in two shooting attacks in the West Bank last year.

He was arrested by Israeli forces on January 8 after a month-long manhunt.

His brother, Saleh, was shot dead by Israeli forces in December for his alleged involvement in a shooting attack.