Olive oil production comes back to life in Syria's Afrin
Turkey liberated Afrin from the YPG almost a year ago. With the region free of terror an important source of income for local farmers – olive oil – is enjoying a revival.
Olive farmer Mustafa Sulaiman (R) and his son look out over their field in Afrin, Syria. / TRTWorld
March 7, 2019

It's been almost a year since Turkey liberated the northern Syrian region of Afrin from the YPG. 

Oil production in the region was an important income source for the terror group as they heavily taxed the farmers.

"When the YPG was here, they'd force me to give them tons of oil. They'd force all the farmers, and factory owners in the region, to give a portion of their harvest," says Mustafa, a local farmer.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic has visited the region and says the farmers are finally getting back on their feet.

SOURCE:TRT World
