There is no other member state in the NATO alliance which is as exposed to security threats as the Turkish state has been since the beginning of this millennium. Turkey expects solidarity and diplomatic support from the international community to tackle imminent conflicts and wars on its borders, but this requires active assistance to ensure the necessary self-sufficiency in terms of defence capability on the ground.

In this regard, the deployment of US Patriot missile batteries from the alliance was well received by the Turkish authorities when the violent spillover effect from the Syrian civil war felt harshly on its borders. However, officials in Ankara believe that they cannot rely on these initiatives to protect its territorial integrity, and deter regional threats in the long run. It must procure its own missile system to advance its urgently needed defensive capabilities against hostile aggression along its borders.

The first choice of Turkish authorities has always been to procure US Patriot missile systems, but American defence contractor Raytheon’s proposal since the bidding process for Turkish long-range air and missile defence systems (T-LORAMIDS) did not meet with the expectation of Turkish policy makers in terms of price, delivery schedule, and technology transfer and joint production opportunities.

Ankara’s best alternative during the last tender process in 2013 was the Chinese bid, which was a project compromised of a co-production of the FD-2000 missile defence system.

However, Turkey later cancelled this deal due to China’s reluctance to make a technology transfer that could grant the Turkish defence industry with the operational and technical knowledge of the system which was a critical request for the Turkish state as it aims to build its own air and defence ballistic missile projects in the long run.

Turkey’s state-controlled defence and weapon manufacturing companies Aselsan and Roketsan are currently working to build a native Turkish missile system to deal with the ballistic missile threats that are emerging from the region.

Since this process will take time, Turkish authorities reviewed their options again with NATO-made BMD systems as a bridge-gap solution. However, the new proposals made by neither US Patriot system, the Italian SAMP/T, nor the Medium Extended Air Defence System (MEADS) matched what Turkey was looking for.

Ultimately, Turkey was compelled by its NATO partners to procure Russian S-400 air and missile defence system as Turkey’s NATO allies could not accommodate Turkey’s simple and basic requests.