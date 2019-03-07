WORLD
3 MIN READ
US House anti-hate resolution won't mention Omar – Pelosi
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will vote on a resolution against anti-Semitism, anti-Islamophobia and other forms of hate after Jewish groups expressed concern over comments made by freshman Democrat Ilhan Omar.
US House anti-hate resolution won't mention Omar – Pelosi
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi threw her support behind congresswoman Ilhan Omar as the freshman lawmaker continues to face calls for censure for remarks some have criticised as anti-Semitic. / Reuters
March 7, 2019

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the House will vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and other forms of hate after an upheaval that split Democrats and clouded their agenda. 

But Pelosi said the measure won't name Ilhan Omar, the freshman Democrat whose comments about Israel sparked the uproar.

Pelosi defended Omar and says she does not believe the new congresswoman understood the "weight of her words" or that they would be perceived by some as anti-Semitic.

"It's not about her. It's about these forms of hatred," Pelosi told reporters.

Resolution of divide 

The move was in part intended to resolve a divide that opened after Omar, D-Minn., said that Israel's supporters were pushing lawmakers to take a pledge of "allegiance" to a foreign country. 

A Muslim-American, she has been critical of the Jewish state in the past and apologised for those previous comments.

But she has not apologised for what many in Congress saw as a suggestion that Israel's supporters have split loyalties. And that sparked a demand from some quarters to put a resolution on the floor condemning anti-Semitism.

Other members who wanted to broaden it to include a rejection of all forms of racism and bigotry.

Recommended

Trump's disparaging racial comments

Some proposed two separate resolutions. Others questioned whether a resolution was necessary, and viewed such a move as unfairly singling out Omar at a time when President Donald Trump and others have made disparaging racial comments.

Early Thursday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats that the House would vote later in the day.

That seemed to quiet some of the dissention, but there remained frustration that the party that touts its diversity conducted such a messy and public debate about how to declare its opposition to bigotry.

"This shouldn't be so hard," said Rep Ted Deutch, D-Fla., said on the House floor Thursday.

The abrupt turn of events come as Democratic leaders try to quickly fend off a challenge from Republicans on the issue.

Anti-hate bill 

Democratic leaders worried they could run into trouble on another bill, their signature ethics and voting reform package, if Republicans tried to tack their own anti-Semitism bill on as an amendment.

By voting on Thursday, the House Democratic vote counters believe they could inoculate their lawmakers against such a move by passing Democrats' own anti-hate bill.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover