The vast majority of developing countries are waist-deep in waste management issues, a far cry from less populated, more developed Scandinavian countries, such as Sweden, which has periodically run out of waste to recycle and has turned to other countries to keep its recycling mills working (speaking of Sweden, its summer arrived in April last year, reportedly the earliest in two centuries).

Where countries like India have put a cap on the life expectancy and volume of cars in an attempt to do damage control, smog still makes pollution a challenge on the best of days. In fact, drought has driven tens of thousands of its farmers to suicide in recent decades. And it is precisely third world countries with poor infrastructure, no caps on emissions and ever-climbing temperatures that bear the brunt of the heat, not least because a great many lie on the equatorial line, but also because they are the scene of unrestrained industrial activity and dumping sites.

In the Middle East, booming populations and climate change only exacerbate the misery of living within failed, war-ridden states. The water crisis has always made for more protracted conflicts and perfect pretexts for Israel to invade and capture, on which it has capitalised for decades. Jordan and Lebanon, the latter teetering on economic collapse, have suffered from dire water shortages for decades already, while several reports published within the last two years have warned that the Gulf and the region at large could become uninhabitable within the century.

Meanwhile, in Europe, fires have ravaged large swathes of forested land across the southern coasts in recent years and the Americas are more frequently experiencing cataclysmic winds and hurricanes (and arguably beastlier wildfires) befitting the sheer size of the continent.

Those with a vested interest in downplaying the effects of global warming (executives and politicians with stakes in the very companies that exacerbate them) say our forefathers experienced just the same types of heatwaves in the decades, or even centuries, that passed. Still, the literature can no longer be cast within a climate of conjecture simply because the tangible evidence of a brewing storm has become too real to ignore.

The United Nations body responsible for the publication of reports on climate change recently warned that we only have a decade or so left at our current global warming threshold (1.5C), after which all the pre-doomsday scenarios of mass human suffering will exponentially increase. Where the 2C mark was agreed upon as a maximum, especially during the 2015 Paris agreement that was snubbed by US President Donald Trump (much to the ire of more than 3,500 leaders representing half of the US population, who pledged #wearestillin), scientists are now discovering that we are far outdoing ourselves at an exponential speed, with too many causes, variables and symptoms to mitigate.

That hurricanes are becoming more frequent, terrains are drier, wildfires are on the increase, species are dwindling and the caucuses of dead whales are washing up on the world’s shores with up to a 1,000 bottles in their insides at a time aren't even the biggest of the blows. The issue is that efforts to reverse the damage, while in some parts of the world consistent, solid and significant, have been deemed insufficient in the face of the forces at play.

While yes, the Netherlands will pay you to cycle to work (more than a quarter of journeys in the country are already made by bike) and while India broke a world record by planting more than 65 million trees within a single day, the WEF also reminds us that the oceans are bearing the brunt of the heat we generate, or the equivalent to 1.5 detonated atomic bombs per second.

Indeed, the other side of the coin, luckily for the skeptics, is that some argue the effects of climate change are too far gone to salvage or even control. Still, the facts remain: the world on the whole is a hotter, dirtier and more crowded place and that is why the issue of collective self-destruction - and the apocalyptic speed in which it is happening - undercuts all other existential crises.