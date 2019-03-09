Chaudhry Hakam Deen has a bunker –– a cold, damp hole dug in the ground –– next to his home where he and his family have often taken refuge amid soaring tensions with India.

Spending the night inside, he said, "feels like sitting in a graveyard".

The shelter dates from the Kargil conflict, a skirmish between India and Pakistan in disputed Kashmir in 1999.

Twenty years later, the nuclear-armed neighbours are again at loggerheads.

The latest crisis was sparked by a February 14 suicide bombing in India-administered Kashmir that killed 40 Indian paramilitaries, and was claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group.

In its aftermath, New Delhi and Islamabad launched tit-for-tat air strikes on each other's territory, igniting fears of fresh conflict in South Asia.

The nuclear-armed neighbours regularly send shells and gunfire across the de facto border in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control, or LoC.

But as they stumbled to the brink of war in recent weeks, there was a surge in the already-heavy firing, and families such as Deen's found the bunkers a miserable refuge.

Deen's shelter, a stone's throw from his house in the village of Dhanna some five kilometres from the LoC, is as tiny as it is uncomfortable: just four feet long and three feet wide.

Most adults cannot stand beneath its low ceiling, forced to sit or squat on cardboard or carpets, huddled around a mud stove whose smoke makes the inhabitants cough.

"When shelling starts we take our children... inside the bunker," Deen says, looking down.

"They don't have strength in their legs to even walk to the bunker, they don't eat anything inside out of fear," he adds.

For his older brother Chaudhry Maqbool, being in the bunker is worse than just being in a cemetery: it feels like sitting in a grave itself.

The white and blue walls of Deen's home are studded with holes, some the size of a fist.

One shell landed in his kitchen, while another broke an outside door.

He has piled sandbags at the entrance to his bunker.