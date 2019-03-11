TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's current account gap falls in January
In January, the current account posted an $813-million deficit, improving from a $7-billion deficit in the same month last year.
Turkey's current account gap falls in January
Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Istanbul, Turkey on August 14, 2018 / Reuters
March 11, 2019

Turkey's current account deficit fell 88.4 percent in the first month of this year, the country's central bank announced on Monday. 

In January, the current account posted an $813-million deficit, improving from a $7-billion deficit in the same month last year.

An AA survey on Friday showed that economists had forecast a deficit of $800 million. 

Estimations of a group of 16 economists ranged from $600 million to $1.2 billion for the first month of 2019. 

Economy grows

Recommended

The Turkish economy also grew by 2.6 percent in 2018, the country's statistical authority announced Monday. 

TurkStat noted that gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices totaled some $784 billion.

Last week, a group of 15 economists forecast a 2.5 percent annual growth for the Turkish economy. 

Their forecasts hovered between 1.8 percent, lowest estimate, and 3.3 percent. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda