Israeli forces have closed several entrances to East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex amid ongoing clashes with Palestinian worshippers, a Palestinian official said on Tuesday.

“Dozens of Israeli soldiers stormed the al Aqsa compound and assaulted religious figures,” Firas al Dibs, a spokesman for Jerusalem’s Religious Endowments Authority, a Jordan-run agency tasked with overseeing the city's Muslim and Christian sites, said in a statement.

Israeli forces said they evacuated the compound after a Molotov cocktail damaged a security post.

Three people were arrested, Israelis said, while the Palestinian Red Crescent reported two people hurt.

Residents said police were also restricting Palestinian access to Jerusalem's Old City, where the site is located.

According to Dibs, Al Aqsa Mosque Director Omar Kiswani and Sheikh Wasef al Bakri, the acting supreme judge of Jerusalem’s Islamic Courts, were among those assaulted by Israeli security forces.

Baton-wielding police, Dibs said, had attacked dozens of Muslim worshippers earlier Tuesday near the Al Aqsa compound’s iconic Dome of the Rock Mosque.

“At least five Palestinians were arrested before being taken into custody for further investigation,” he added.

In a subsequent statement, Dibs said that Israeli forces had expelled all Muslim worshippers from inside the mosque complex, during which at least 10 of the latter were assaulted.