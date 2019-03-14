The head of the Saudi human rights commission said on Thursday that the kingdom was bringing those accused over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to justice and rejected an international investigation into the case.

Bandar bin Mohammed al Aiban told the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that those on trial for the "heinous crime" and "unfortunate accident" at its Istanbul consulate on October 3 [sic] had attended three hearings so far with their lawyers present. He gave no names or details.

"Justice in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia operates pursuant to international law and it does so in all transparency," Aiban told the Geneva forum during a review of Saudi Arabia's rights record.

He said the kingdom would not accept what he termed as foreign interference in its domestic affairs and judicial system.

Thirty-six countries last week called on Saudi Arabia in a joint statement issued by Iceland for a UN-led investigation into the murder of Khashoggi, a Riyadh critic and Washington Post columnist.

The Saudi public prosecutor's spokesman said late last year that 11 Saudis had been indicted and referred for trial over the case, with authorities seeking the death penalty for five.

Several governments have accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of being implicated in the murder. The Saudi government has denied any involvement by the crown prince.

The US CIA also pointed the finger at MBS, as he is known. Last week US Republican Senator Marco Rubio said the prince had gone "full gangster."