WORLD
3 MIN READ
The Islamophobic signs that defined the Christchurch terrorist
One of the terrorists who killed at least 50 people at two mosques had several Islamophobic names and dates of war against Muslims inscribed on his gun, while Turks were shown as one of the main targets.
The Islamophobic signs that defined the Christchurch terrorist
A still image taken from video circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the terror attack unfolded, shows him entering a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019. / Reuters
March 15, 2019

The terrorist who murdered at least 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, left one of his guns behind with racist and white supremacist messages written across it. 

The names of Christian and Nazi military commanders who had fought wars against the former Ottoman Empire were also written on the gun, along with dates referring to some significant historical events in eastern Europe.

Here are the names of white supremacists and soldiers--who either committed crimes or fought against Muslims--that found space on the Christchurch terrorist's gun. 

Serbian Milos Obilic, who assassinated Ottoman Sultan Murad I at the end of the Kosovo War in 1389. The terrorist had written Obilic's name on his gun in Cyrillic letters.

Marco Antonio Bragadin, a Venetian commander who fought against the Ottoman Empire in Cyprus in 1571. He was captured by the Ottoman forces soon after he had killed Turkish hostages with different torture methods such as cutting their ears and noses. Bragadin was hanged to death for his crimes.

Ernst Rudiger von Starhemberg, a military commander of Vienna who fought against the Ottoman troops in the Second Siege of Vienna. 

Feliks Kazimiers Potocki, a Polish soldier who also fight against the Ottoman Turks in the Siege of Vienna.

Skanderberg, an Albanian leader who was responsible for an uprising against the Ottoman Empire.

Recommended

Charles Martel, a Frankish statesman and military leader who stopped the Islamic Caliphate from conquering a significant part of Europe, forcing it back to Spain in 732. 

Josue Estebanez, a Spanish neo-Nazi who became a ‘hero’ for neo-Nazis for killing 16-year-old leftist activist Carlos Palomino, by stabbing him in Madrid in 2007.

Alexandre Bissonnette, a white supremacist who also attacked a mosque in Canada and killed six worshippers in January 2017. 

Anton Lundin Pettersson, who killed two migrant students in October 2015, in Sweden. 

A ‘Remove Kebab’ meme was also printed on the gun. It's a racist slur based on a propaganda song produced by Serb nationalist militants during the Bosnian genocide in the 1990s, referring to the ethnic cleansing of Balkan Muslims.

The white terrorist also played the Remove Kebab song in his car, with the racist music blaring in the background. 

The song was created to commemorate Radovan Karadzic, a convicted war criminal who led Serb militias during the Bosnian genocide.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon