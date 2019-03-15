The terrorist who murdered at least 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, left one of his guns behind with racist and white supremacist messages written across it.

The names of Christian and Nazi military commanders who had fought wars against the former Ottoman Empire were also written on the gun, along with dates referring to some significant historical events in eastern Europe.

Here are the names of white supremacists and soldiers--who either committed crimes or fought against Muslims--that found space on the Christchurch terrorist's gun.

Serbian Milos Obilic, who assassinated Ottoman Sultan Murad I at the end of the Kosovo War in 1389. The terrorist had written Obilic's name on his gun in Cyrillic letters.

Marco Antonio Bragadin, a Venetian commander who fought against the Ottoman Empire in Cyprus in 1571. He was captured by the Ottoman forces soon after he had killed Turkish hostages with different torture methods such as cutting their ears and noses. Bragadin was hanged to death for his crimes.

Ernst Rudiger von Starhemberg, a military commander of Vienna who fought against the Ottoman troops in the Second Siege of Vienna.

Feliks Kazimiers Potocki, a Polish soldier who also fight against the Ottoman Turks in the Siege of Vienna.

Skanderberg, an Albanian leader who was responsible for an uprising against the Ottoman Empire.