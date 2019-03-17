Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Saturday against getting deceived by terrorist Brenton Tarrant's manifesto, urging people to pray in nearby Blue Mosque instead of seeking opening of Hagia Sophia, a museum, for prayers.

"We don't take action because the despicable [terrorist Brenton Tarrant] said so," Erdogan said, referring to the New Zealand mosque attacker Tarrant's manifesto that contained specific references to Turkey and Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

"He talked nonsense by saying 'we will kill you if you cross west of the [Bosporous] Strait, we will come to Istanbul and destroy all the mosques and minarets' in his manifesto that he left.... Where is New Zealand and where is Turkey?" he asked.

'Let's not be deceived'

The right-wing terrorist, Tarrant killed at least 50 worshippers on Friday and left dozens more wounded, an attack he also livestreamed.

President Erdogan was speaking at an election rally on Saturdaywhere the crowd, angered by the terrorist's manifesto, chanted "open Hagia Sophia" for prayers.

"It has a political dimension. Let's not be deceived. It's a ruse," he warned.