TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'We know what to do' – Erdogan, on demands to open Hagia Sophia for prayers
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says people shouldn't be deceived by terrorist Brenton Tarrant's manifesto that contained references to Turkey and Hagia Sophia museum.
'We know what to do' – Erdogan, on demands to open Hagia Sophia for prayers
President Erdogan was speaking at an election rally where the crowd, angered by the terrorist's manifesto, chanted "open Hagia Sophia" for prayers. / TRTWorld
March 17, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Saturday against getting deceived by terrorist Brenton Tarrant's manifesto, urging people to pray in nearby Blue Mosque instead of seeking opening of Hagia Sophia, a museum, for prayers.

"We don't take action because the despicable [terrorist Brenton Tarrant] said so," Erdogan said, referring to the New Zealand mosque attacker Tarrant's manifesto that contained specific references to Turkey and Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

"He talked nonsense by saying 'we will kill you if you cross west of the [Bosporous] Strait, we will come to Istanbul and destroy all the mosques and minarets' in his manifesto that he left.... Where is New Zealand and where is Turkey?" he asked.

'Let's not be deceived'

The right-wing terrorist, Tarrant killed at least 50 worshippers on Friday and left dozens more wounded, an attack he also livestreamed.

President Erdogan was speaking at an election rally on Saturdaywhere the crowd, angered by the terrorist's manifesto, chanted "open Hagia Sophia" for prayers.

"It has a political dimension. Let's not be deceived. It's a ruse," he warned.

Recommended

Hagia Sophia is a relic of the East Roman Empire. It was built three times on the same site until Sultan Mehmed II 'The Conqueror' converted it from a church to a mosque.

It is now a museum, and overlooks many other historic sites, including majestic Blue Mosque, in Sultan Ahmet neighbourhood of Istanbul.

No need 'to fill Hagia Sophia'

Instead, Erdogan urged people to pray at nearby Sultan Ahmet Mosque [or Blue Mosque] or the recently-built Camlica Mosque.

"You're not going to fill nearby Sultan Ahmet mosque and then say let's fill the Hagia Sophia now," he said.

"We know how to take the step and we know the political language of it."

Referring to Turkey's largest Camlica Mosque which was recently opened for prayers, he said, "It is four or five times bigger than Hagia Sophia. Sixty-thousand people can pray at the same time."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda