Boeing is finalising a software update and pilot training linked to the MCAS anti-stalling feature, under scrutiny after two 737 Max 8 crashes, the company's CEO said on Sunday.

"Boeing is finalising its development of a previously-announced software update and pilot training revision that will address the MCAS flight control law's behavior in response to erroneous sensor inputs," the US-based aircraft manufacturer's president and CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, said in a statement.

On Friday, two anonymous industry sources told AFP the upgrade should be ready in about 10 days.

Muilenburg's announcement came after Ethiopia's transport minister earlier Sunday said black box data recovered from the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed last week shows "clear similarities" with last year's Lion Air accident in Indonesia, which involved the same Max 8 type of aircraft.

Industry sources caution that the MCAS upgrade does not point to a cause of the Ethiopian crash, something Muilenburg's statement also indicated.

He said the MCAS modification is taking place "while investigators continue to work to establish definitive conclusions."

The Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) is an automated safety feature on the 737 Max 8 designed to prevent the plane from entering into a stall, or losing lift.

Both the Lion Air jet, which crashed in October, killing 189 people, and the Ethiopian Airlines aircraft, which went down a week ago Sunday, leaving 157 people dead, were fitted with the system.

The two planes experienced similarly erratic steep climbs and descents and fluctuating airspeeds before crashing shortly after takeoff.