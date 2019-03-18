Despite Hamas’s and Islamic Jihad’s denial of responsibility for the firing of two long-range rockets from Gaza into Tel Aviv—and the Israeli army's assessment that they must have been fired by mistake—Israel held all of Gaza responsible and retaliated with massive strikes on Gaza last week.

A hundred targets including Gaza's Hamas headquarters, what Israel calls underground rocket facilities, and military posts were struck including a newly constructed seaport in Khan Younis. Two injuries were reported on the Palestinian side.

Hamas evacuated its headquarters in the Gaza Strip in anticipation of possible retaliation by the Israeli military, and Israeli authorities decided to open public air raids shelters mainly in Tel Aviv and Rishon Lezion cities. Some mortars and projectiles were later fired from Gaza following Israeli action.

The two rockets, the first fired since the 2014 war, triggered a state of panic among Israel’s political and army officials as Netanyahu led an emergency a meeting at Kirya military headquarters. The demand to retaliate grew when Education Minister Naftali Bennett blamed Hamas saying it should be held accountable and called on Netanyahu to form a plan to assassinate Hamas chiefs.

The Israeli army says the Iron Dome system was activated, but the system failed to intercept the missiles and they landed in open fields causing no causalities - other officials announced that the rockets were intercepted.

This was embarrassing for Israel’s 5-star military pride, the Iron Dome. The question is why Israel would seek revenge when no faction claimed responsibility? Was there any proof that the rockets were fired from northern Gaza?

Some analysts are not ruling out the possibility that it could be Hamas that fired the rockets to contain protests held earlier in the day by Palestinians. This analysis is backed by security experts in Israel who speculate that the domestic disturbances could have led Hamas to strike Israel as a diversion.

An official statement was issued by Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam bridges, who stated that “it was not responsible for the firing of the rockets towards the enemy, Tel Aviv. They were fired as a meeting was underway between the leadership of the Hamas movement and the Egyptian security delegation over the understandings regarding the Gaza Strip, stressing that those who fired the rockets are outside the national consensus.”

A conflict with Gaza could be a golden opportunity for Netanyahu to boost his popularity by sparking a surge of nationalism ahead of the general elections scheduled for next month.

The fragile truce between Israel and Hamas-ruled Gaza has been in place for some time with sporadic attacks happening from to time, amid weekly protests along the Gaza security fence.