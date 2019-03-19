BIZTECH
Paris catches Asia in most expensive city race
Paris, Hong Kong, and Singapore share the top spot of the world's most expensive cities to live in, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's bi-annual survey of 133 cities.
In this April 1, 2016 file photo, the French flag above the skyline of the French capital with the Eiffel Tower, The Invalides Dome and roof tops are seen from the colonnade of the Pantheon Dome in Paris. / AP
March 19, 2019

Paris and Hong Kong for the first time joined Singapore as the world's most expensive cities to live in, a study revealed on Tuesday, with utilities and transport driving up the cost of living.

Zurich, Geneva and Japan's Osaka trailed closely, with emerging market cities like Istanbul and Moscow plummeting down the ranking due to high inflation and currency depreciation, said the Economist Intelligence Unit's bi-annual survey of 133 cities.

It was the first time in more than 30 years that three cities shared the top spot, a sign that pricey global cities are growing more alike, said the report's author, Roxana Slavcheva.

"Converging costs in traditionally more expensive cities is a testament to globalisation and the similarity of tastes and shopping patterns," she said in a statement.

"Even in locations where shopping for groceries may be relatively cheaper, utilities or transportation prices drive up the overall cost of living," she said.

Rising costs in cities are often driven by a vibrant job market attracting skilled workers with high wages, said Anthony Breach, an analyst with the British think tank Centre for Cities - which was not involved in the study.

Urban planners need to plan ahead and build more housing to keep prices affordable and overall costs down, Breach told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

For the EIU survey, researchers compared the cost of more than 150 items such as cars, food, rent, transport and clothing in 133 cities.

British cities recovered a few positions a year after reaching the cheapest level in more than two decades due to Brexit uncertainty, with London ranking 22nd and Manchester 51st, up eight and five spots respectively.

Political turmoil in Venezuela plummeted Caracas to the bottom of the ranking, followed by Damascus, Syria, with Karachi, Pakistan, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and New Delhi also featuring among the 10 cheapest cities.

But a city's drop in the index does not necessarily mean life automatically gets cheaper for people living there, as prices adjust to inflation often quicker than wages, said Gunes Cansiz of the World Resources Institute (WRI), a think tank.

SOURCE:Reuters
