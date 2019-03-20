TÜRKİYE
Moderate earthquake hits Turkey; no casualties reported
The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake on Wednesday was centered in the town of Acipayam, in Denizli province. It was followed by two aftershocks.
March 20, 2019

Turkish authorities say a moderately strong earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6, has hit southwestern Turkey.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake on Wednesday was centered in the town of Acipayam, in Denizli province. 

It was followed by two aftershocks.

Acipayam's mayor, Hulusi Sevkan, said there were no reports of any casualties but the quake caused damage to some homes.

Turkey lies on two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 1999, a magnitude-7.4 earthquake killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey.

SOURCE:AP
