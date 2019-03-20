United Nations appeals judges on Wednesday upheld the convictions of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity and increased his sentence from 40 years to life imprisonment.

Karadzic showed almost no reaction as presiding judge Vagn Joensen of Denmark read out a damning judgment that means the 73-year-old former Bosnian strongman will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Joensen said the trial chamber was wrong to impose just a 40-year sentence given what he called the "sheer scale and systematic cruelty" of his crimes.

Applause broke out in the public gallery as Joensen passed the new sentence.

Separately, the judges rejected a prosecution appeal against Karadzic's acquittal on a second count of genocide in the same war.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports from the Hague.

Bosnians watch ruling

Dozens of survivors and relatives of the victims from Bosnia's 1992-95 war gathered to watch the broadcast of the final ruling.

A screen was set up in the memorial centre in Srebrenica, where Bosnian Serb troops killed some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in 1995, in what international courts say was genocide.

Karadzic had appealed his 2016 conviction on genocide charges and a 40-year prison sentence.