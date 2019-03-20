This explainer was prepared using research conducted by the TRT World Research Centre.

For more, read their Info Pack on Turkish local elections here.

Turkey will go to the polls on March 31 2019, to elect their local representatives. Turkish citizens will vote for their mayors and municipal council members for the next five years.

The upcoming local elections will be the first under Turkey’s new presidential system. Although there are no major variations between the current and previous local elections, political parties have been following the same alliance strategy they did for the parliamentary and presidential elections held on June 24 2018.

The alliance system puts independent parties together to operate and campaign with common candidates - decided under one party banner from the alliance - in different cities.

Out of 81 provinces of Turkey, 30 have metropolitan municipalities which each have more than 750,000 residents. The most important three metropolitan municipalities are Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.

The two alliances

There are two major alliances: The People’s Alliance and the Nation’s Alliance. The first is composed of the AK Party (Justice and Development Party) and MHP (Nationalist Movement Party), who agreed to cooperate in all of the 30 metropolitan municipalities in addition to 21 provincial municipalities.

The second is the Nation’s Alliance, where the CHP and IYI Party will be cooperating in 23 metropolitan municipalities and 27 provincial municipalities.

In Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, Turkey’s three largest cities in terms of population, the AK Party’s and CHP’s mayoral candidates will be competing, with the MHP supporting the former’s candidates and the IYI Party supporting the latter’s. Local elections in Turkey have always been perceived as the cornerstone of politics in the country by political parties, individual politicians and voters alike.

Mayoral candidates for Turkey’s biggest city: Istanbul

Istanbul is the most important city for the political parties in the local elections. The city is home to more than 15 million people, over 20 percent of Turkey’s total population. Moreover, the city is the economic and sociocultural capital of the country. The AK Party has been governing Istanbul since 2004.

The AK Party’s candidate for Istanbul mayor is former prime minister and speaker of parliament Binali Yildirim, while the CHP has chosen a local figure, Istanbul’s Beylikduzu district’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.

Yildirim is a founding member of the AK Party and a prominent figure in Turkish political life. During his political career Yildirim served in various positions, including as minister of transportation and communication and prime minister. Yildirim was the last prime minister of the country following Turkey’s transition to a presidential system.

Following the 2018 general elections, he was elected as the speaker of parliament. Yildirim resigned from his post to run for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality in the upcoming local elections. Yildirim is supported by the People’s Alliance formed by the AK Party and the MHP.

Ekrem Imamoglu is the current mayor of Istanbul’s Beylikduzu district. Before his current post, Imamoglu served as chairman of his family business, board member of Trabzonspor Football Club and executive of the CHP’s local organisation in Beylikduzu.

Following his tenure in Beylikduzu, Imamoglu was nominated for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality by the CHP. His candidacy is also supported by the IYI Party as part of the Nation’s Alliance formed between the CHP and the IYI Party.