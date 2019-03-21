The European Union will agree to hand Britain a Brexit delay until May 22 if its parliament approves the divorce agreement next week, according to draft conclusions considered by the other 27 national leaders onThursday.

"The European Union commits to agreeing, before March 29 2019, to an extension until May 22, provided the Withdrawal Agreement is approved by the House of Commons next week," said the draft, seen by Reuters news agency.

"Given that the United Kingdom does not intend to hold elections to the European Parliament, no extension is possible beyond that date."

The UK government needs to win parliamentary support next week for its EU divorce deal.

Across the Channel, however, there were few signs that Prime Minister Theresa May's unpopular Brexit deal was gaining in popularity among British lawmakers.

May angered many with a televised speech late Wednesday, blaming a divided Parliament for an impasse that has left Britain eight days away from crashing out of the bloc with no divorce deal.

One lawmaker slammed her remarks as "toxic."

May in Brussels

As she arrived in Brussels to lobby her European partners to extend the Brexit date from March 29 until June 30, May did not rule out taking Britain out of the EU with no deal if the divorce agreement she reached with the EU in November is rejected again by British lawmakers.

Businesses and economists say a no-deal Brexit would cause huge disruptions to the economies of both Britain and the EU.

"What matters is that we recognise that Brexit is the decision of the British people. We need to deliver on that," May said. "I sincerely hope that will be with a negotiated deal."

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 unless the bloc grants an extension.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that among the 27 other EU leaders "there is an openness to an extension [of Brexit] across the board."

"Nobody wants no deal here," Varadkar told reporters.

Lithuania's president, Dalia Grybauskaite, said it was likely "we will grant [an extension], but what exact timing, that's still under discussion."

She said the bloc would likely set a late-May deadline ‚ or [a] long extension, and in that case the UK will have to organise elections."

She said the key problem was the May 23-26 European Union elections.