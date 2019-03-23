Italy endorsed China's "Belt and Road" infrastructure project on Saturday, the first Group of Seven industrialised power to do so, as Rome brushed off worries among its Western allies in a bid to revive the flagging Italian economy.

The signing ceremony was the highlight of a three-day trip to Italy by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which has boosted ties between the two nations at a time when the United States is locked in a trade war with China.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is aimed at bolstering Beijing's economic and political reach.

However, critics say it is a Trojan Horse that will let China get control of sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure.

Multiple deals signed