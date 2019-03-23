Indonesia's capital will inaugurate its first mass rapid transit system on Sunday, a $1.1 billion project seen as crucial to tackling some of the world's worst traffic congestion.

President Joko Widodo and other officials will attend a ceremony in Jakarta to give a green light for the 16-kilometre (10 mile) line, almost six years after construction began on the Japanese-backed project.

The train system runs above and below ground and stretches from the central Hotel Indonesia to the southern reaches of the Southeast Asian megalopolis of some 30 million people.

It aims to cut travel times between the two points to just 30 minutes from about two hours, offering some relief to frustrated commuters long used to spending much of their day stuck in traffic.

The new line is set to open to the public on Monday, with tickets slated to be free during the first week.

Expansion in the works

Construction on a second line linking downtown to Jakarta's northern port is also kicking off Sunday, with completion set for around 2024.

More lines are envisioned in the future.

A separate elevated rail network is also being built to link satellite cities with Jakarta, nicknamed the Big Durian after the pungent fruit that bitterly divides fans and its detractors.