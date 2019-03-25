Thailand's anti-junta Pheu Thai party said Monday it will try to form a government despite losing the popular vote to a military-backed party in the first election since a 2014 coup, highlighting the nation's deep political polarisation.

Separately, the Election Commission said it will announce the results of 350 constituency seats later on Monday but full vote counts, which are needed to determine the allocation of 150 other seats in the House of Representatives, won't be available until Friday.

Pheu Thai leader Sudarat Keyurapha said it won the most constituency seats in Sunday's election and will try to form a government with similar-minded parties.

But the party faces an uphill battle because selection of the next prime minister will be decided by the 500-member lower house as well as a 250-member junta-appointed Senate.

Unofficial results show the military-backed Palang Pracharat party won the popular vote, which along with the appointed Senate, puts junta leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in a relatively strong position to stay in office and cobble together a coalition government.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Charges of cheating

Two major political parties raised doubts on Monday about the accuracy of the election results.

One party said it was considering a legal challenge over what it said were poll irregularities and, amid popular dismay over the partial results, the number of signatures on an online petition to impeach the Election Commission leapt by more than 300,000 over a few hours to more than half a million.

"There are irregularities in this election that we're not comfortable with. These affect the nation's credibility and people's trust," said Sudarat Keyuraphan, candidate for prime minister of the Pheu Thai Party.

"We've voiced our concerns before for vote-buying, abuse of power, and cheating. All three have manifested. We will fight back through legal means," she told a news conference.

She said her party, which is linked to the military's nemesis, self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, would join forces with other anti-junta parties to form a government.

“There were reports of vote buying, there were reports of irregularities in vote count and tabulation,”said Human Rights Watch ahead of the results.

Pro-army party leads in election

With 93 percent of votes counted late Sunday, the Palang Pracharat party was first with nearly 7.6 million votes, according to the Election Commission. Its vote total falls short of the numbers needed for an outright majority in parliament. Pheu Thai, which was the governing party ousted by the coup, was next with 7.1 million votes.

The country likely faces several weeks of bargaining among political parties before a potentially unstable coalition government is formed in May or June. Thais voted for a 500-member parliament, which along with a 250-member junta-appointed Senate will decide the next prime minister.

A new party, Future Forward, which was anti-junta and popular with young voters, scooped up 5.2 million votes. But voters deserted the Democrat Party, the country's oldest political party, in its Bangkok and southern strongholds. Its leader, former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, resigned.

Another party, Phumjai Thai, which experts say could support the junta, picked up 3.2 million votes.

"It looks unlikely that a sizeable enough anti-junta majority will form in the House to put pressure on the military to back away," said Peter Mumford, an analyst at Eurasia Group, which advises international companies on political risks.

That combined with the role of junta-appointed senators in helping to pick the next prime minister means Prayuth "remains in pole position for now," he said in a post-election analysis.

"There will be uncertainty created by post-election coalition negotiations, potential recounts, disqualifications and constituency race reruns, and concerns over the legitimacy of the election," Mumford said.

About 51 million Thais are eligible to vote. Leaders of political parties opposed to military rule have urged a high turnout as the only way to derail Prayuth's plans.

The most prominent party of a "democratic front" of anti-junta parties front is Pheu Thai, led by loyalists to exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

The election is the latest chapter in a nearly two-decade struggle between conservative forces including the military and the political machine of Thaksin, a tycoon who upended tradition-bound Thailand's politics with a populist political revolution.

Thaksin was ousted in a 2006 military coup and now lives in exile abroad to avoid a prison term, but parties allied with him have every election since 2001.

Political parties and their main leaders held their final major rallies on Friday evening in Bangkok.

Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Pheu Thai, said it would fight to overcome constitutional hurdles erected against it by Prayuth's regime.

"In 2014, they took power with the barrel of a gun, by a coup," she said. "In 2019, they are trying to take away the people's power again through crooked regulations under the constitution."

Concerns about a slowing economy under Prayuth's rule have been an issue in the campaign. Sudarat told the crowd, "Every time we come back, the economy improves, right?"