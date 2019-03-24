WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ritual slaughter ban worries Muslims and Jews in Belgium’s Flanders
The Flanders government in Belgium said stunning animals was more humane, banning ritually slaughtered animal meat. Now, Muslims and Jews have to drive hours-long journeys to find the meat they want.
Ritual slaughter ban worries Muslims and Jews in Belgium’s Flanders
Muslims and Jews say animals can feel pain even after they've been stunned, criticising the ban on ritually slaughtered animal meat. / Reuters Archive
March 24, 2019

The ban on ritually slaughtered animal meats has come into effect in Belgium's northern Flanders region in late January, forcing the Muslim and Jewish community to drive long travels to buy meat. 

The parliament in Flanders region had unanimously voted in June 2017 to ban kosher and halal meats by outlawing the slaughter of animals without stunning, which was set to become effective beginning with January 1 2019, following a similar ruling in Wallonia region in May 2017 that will go into effect in August 2019.

According to Islamic halal and Jewish kosher rituals, the animals are required to be butchered by slitting their throats without stunning them before killing. 

Recommended

"This will cost us more time and money. Before, we had more rights and freedoms. However, these rights are becoming more and more restricted," said Erkan Konak, a Flanders resident who has to drive 40 kilometres to the Netherlands to buy halal meat.

TRT World’s Shamim Chowdhury reports from Flanders, Belgium.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon