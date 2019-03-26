British lawmakers seized a measure of control over the stalled Brexit process from Prime Minister Theresa May's foundering government Monday, setting up a series of votes that could dramatically alter the course of the UK's departure from the European Union.

The move came after May conceded that Parliament would defeat her twice-rejected divorce deal with the EU again if she put it to a third vote.

EU leaders last week granted Britain a two-stage "flextension" to Brexit, which had been due to take place on March 29. Under the new plan, if UK lawmakers approve the divorce deal agreed upon between Britain and the bloc, the country will leave the EU on May 22.

If they defeat it, Britain has until April 12 to tell the EU what it plans to do next: leave without a deal, risking economic chaos, or seek a long delay to Brexit and chart a course toward a softer exit or even remaining in the bloc.

What can the MPs do next?

With Brexit delayed and the new departure date up in the air, the House of Commons voted to give itself temporary control of the parliamentary timetable starting on Wednesday so lawmakers can vote on alternatives to May's withdrawal deal.

The government usually controls the scheduling of votes in Parliament.

Lawmakers who backed Monday's motion, which passed 329-302, hope the planned "indicative votes" will narrow the options down to one that can secure majority support.

Possible options include a "soft Brexit" that maintains close economic ties with the EU.

MPs will now have the chance to vote on revoking Article 50 and cancelling Brexit or holding another referendum.

But even if MPs decide a majority course of action, the government is not legally bound to follow their instructions.

"The government will continue to call for realism — any options considered must be deliverable in negotiations with the EU," the Brexit ministry said.

Three government ministers quit their posts so they could back the motion against the government.

Richard Harrington, who resigned as a junior business minister, accused the government of "playing roulette with the lives and livelihoods of the vast majority of people in this country" by failing to resolve Britain's Brexit impasse.

The government said it was disappointed by the vote, claiming it "upends the balance between our democratic institutions and sets a dangerous, unpredictable precedent for the future."

But it also conceded that the new votes might be a way to break the months-long Brexit gridlock.

May said she would "engage constructively" with the results of the process, though she said she was sceptical that it would produce a decisive result.

The move raises the chances that Britain will tack toward a softer Brexit, and is likely to be welcomed by the EU.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator, tweeted that it was an "opportunity to build cross-party cooperation leading to an enhanced political declaration & a closer future relationship!"

