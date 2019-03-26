BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
European Parliament approves EU copyright reform
EU lawmakers have endorsed a preliminary deal to rewrite the bloc's copyright rules, which will force tech giants like Google and Facebook to pay publishers and artists for using their work online.
European Parliament approves EU copyright reform
A demonstrator holds a European flag during a protest in front of the European Parliament as the body debates modifications to EU copyright reforms, in Strasbourg, France, March 26, 2019. / Reuters
March 26, 2019

The European Parliament on Tuesday approved an EU copyright overhaul that hands more power to news publishers and record companies against internet giants like Google and Facebook.

Despite an intense debate and furious lobbying ahead of the vote, MEPs meeting in Strasbourg passed the draft law with 348 votes in favour, 274 against, and 36 abstentions.

European lawmakers were sharply divided on the issue, with both sides subject to some of the most intense lobbying the EU has ever seen from tech giants, media firms, content creators and online freedom activists.

Recommended

Rewriting the bloc's two-decade old copyright rules would force the tech giants to pay publishers and artists for using their work online.

The European Commission kicked off the process two years ago in a bid to protect Europe's cultural heritage and ensure publishers, broadcasters and artists receive fair compensation from big online companies.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US