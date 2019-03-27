India on Wednesday destroyed a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test that makes the country a space superpower, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

India became the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to have carried out the feat.

In a rare televised address, just weeks before the nation goes to the polls, Modi said Indian scientists "shot down a live satellite at a low-earth orbit".

"This is a proud moment for India," the prime minister said, in his first televised national address since late 2016.

"India has registered its name in the list of space superpowers. Until now, only three countries had achieved this feat."

The satellite was in orbit at 300 kilometres (185 miles) when it was destroyed.

Modi said the mission was peaceful and not designed to create "an atmosphere of war", adding it was "not directed against any country".

"I want to assure the world community that the new capability is not against anyone. This is to secure and defend the fast-growing India."

The announcement comes ahead of a national election in which Modi is seeking a second term in office.