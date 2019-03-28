Turkey will go to the polls for local elections on March 31 to elect city mayors, district municipality mayors, city council members, and mukhtars (neighbourhood or village heads).

Istanbul is the economic and cultural capital of the country and naturally the most significant city in the local elections. Winning Istanbul, where more than 15 million people live, is crucial. Approximately 20 percent of Turkey’s population lives in the city that bridges Asia and Europe.

What unites people in this city, arguably more than anything else? You guessed it, traffic.

According to the INRIX, a company that specialises in transportation analytics, Istanbul is the second most congested city in the world after Moscow. It’s not just INRIX, but also others that consistently rate Istanbul as one of the most congested cities on earth.

One candidate Binali Yildirim, of the People’s Alliance’s, a coalition that includes the governing AK Party, has made several promises from building alternative roads and increasing the capacity of public transportation.

Yildirim is a founding member of the AK Party and a prominent figure in Turkish political life. During his political career Yildirim served in various positions, including as minister of transportation and communication and prime minister. Yildirim was the last prime minister of the country preceding Turkey’s transition to a presidential system.

The Nation’s Alliance candidate Ekrem Imamoglu has also made several promises to end traffic congestion through expanding the city’s metro system with new lines.

Imamoglu is the current mayor of Istanbul’s Beylikduzu district. Before his current post, he served as the chairman of his family business, board member of Trabzonspor Football Club and mayor of the CHP party in Beylikduzu.

But solving Istanbul’s traffic issues will undoubtedly involve a few speed bumps on the way.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), there are more than 4.1 million motor vehicles in Istanbul. That means nearly one car for every four people. Last year, the number of motor vehicles in Istanbul increased by nearly 100,000.

Just in January 2019, 23,664 vehicles were added traffic in Istanbul. If the increase continues at the same rate for the next ten years, then Istanbul will add another million cars to its roads every ten years - and if it stays at the rate of January this year, that number will drive further upwards.

Ali Osman Atahan, a professor at the department of civil engineering in Istanbul Technical University, told TRT World that congestion could be reduced and the flow of traffic can be improved, but it might not be the most comfortable solution for all commuters.

“For example, in high-occupancy lanes, if there are 3-4 people in the vehicle, there should be no toll fees, but the question is how would this be enforced."

If public transport services are not being expanded, if the HOVs are not implemented in busy areas, the road capacity decreases and traffic becomes more and more problematic,” he added.

Atahan emphasises that carpooling will ease the burden.

“Some people don't drive because of the traffic. If new roads are constructed, people will start to use their personal vehicles more. This would pave the way for congestion, more roads do not mean an end to congestion. Because there will be more demand.”

In some countries, driving into certain areas requires a fee, Atahan suggests this as one method to try and encourage people to use public transport and avoid fees.

As taller buildings with a higher capacity to house more people are raised all over the city, infrastructure gaps grow wider.

“Serious long-term investments are needed to change this situation,” he added.