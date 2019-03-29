A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza border early Saturday, the territory's health ministry said, hours ahead of planned mass protests to mark the first anniversary of weekly protests in which more than 200 Palestinians have been killed.

The ministry said Mohammed Saad died after being hit in the head with shrapnel caused by Israeli forces fire east of Gaza City.

The fatal shooting came hours before Palestinians were to hold a large rally, capping a year of weekly marches against the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza, imposed after the 2007 takeover of the territory by Hamas.

Earlier Gaza medical officials said, Israeli troops shot and wounded seven Palestinians on the Gaza border on Friday.

Despite a decision by Gaza protest organisers not to hold a big demonstration on Friday some Palestinians turned out, although in smaller numbers than usual. Humanitarian officials urged restraint for Saturday's anniversary to avoid any further bloodshed.

The Israeli military said its troops faced around 800 demonstrators along the fortified frontier on Friday and that they dispersed them. Israel is also massing its forces on the border with Gaza.

Violence despite ceasefire talks

There were also sporadic clashes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Palestinian youths threw petrol bombs in Hebron. Israeli troops fired rubber bullets and tear gas at about 150 demonstrators.

Friday's violence came after ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas earlier in the day as Palestinians braced for renewed attacks on the eve of the first anniversary of the weekly protests.

The anniversary event comes days before the Israeli elections and follows a round of heavy cross-border fighting, with Israel striking at will against the blockaded territory.

Egyptian mediators shuttled between Gaza and Israel throughout Friday, according to the main Gaza factions, relaying messages and proposing solutions to tamp down the scale and intensity of the expected rally.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement that the group is "at a crossroads" in the latest round of talks with Egyptian officials.