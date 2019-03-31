Brunei is fully implementing Islamic law as part of a dual code legal system beginning next week, the prime minister's office said on Saturday.

Brunei is a Muslim-majority former British protectorate with a population of around 400,000.

The laws, elements of which were first adopted in 2014 and which have been rolled out in phases since then, will be fully implemented from April 3, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said that Brunei "has always been practising a dual legal system, one that is based on the Syariah Law [Islamic law] and the other on Common Law."

"The Syariah Law, apart from criminalising and deterring acts that are against the teachings of Islam, it also aims to educate, respect and protect the legitimate rights of all individuals, society or nationality of any faiths and race," the statement said.

Under the revision to the legal code, "both systems will continue to run in parallel to maintain peace and order and preserve religion, life, family and individuals regardless of gender, nationality, race and faith," the statement said.

Brunei, which neighbours two Malaysian states on Borneo island, already enforces Islamic teachings more strictly than Malaysia and Indonesia, the other majority Muslim countries in southeast Asia.

The sale of alcohol is banned and evangelism by other religions is forbidden.

The country does not hold elections, but any discontent is assuaged with generous government polices including zero taxes, subsidised housing, and free healthcare and education.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, 72, is the world's second-longest reigning monarch and is prime minister of the oil-rich country. He ranks as one of the world's wealthiest people.

Criticism of the reforms