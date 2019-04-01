Malaysian prosecutors dropped a murder charge against a Vietnamese woman accused of killing the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing harm using dangerous means.

The Judge sentenced her to three years and four months in prison.

Prosecutors told the court they made the offer of a reduced charge after receiving representations from the Vietnamese embassy and the woman's lawyers.

Doan Thi Huong, 30, pleaded guilty to the alternative charge, financial penalty or whipping.

Huong was accused of smearing Kim Jong-nam's face with VX poison, a lethal chemical weapon, at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017.

If she had been found guilty of murder, she would have faced a mandatory death penalty.