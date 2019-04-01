As the election results rolled in on a cold Sunday night in Istanbul, watching the Turkish media coverage, one could not help but be immediately struck by how fiercely competitive the campaign turned out to be. The significance of the results for the political future of Turkey remains to be seen and will no doubt be debated intensively by pundits and party loyalists for the foreseeable future.

From the perspective of an outsider however, with all the flaws that inherently accompany all political systems around the world, for what it’s worth it is difficult to understand how these elections can been seen as anything other than a demonstration of a vibrant political culture and an exemplary exercise in democracy.

In the district of Uskudar, where I live in the Asian side of Istanbul, leading up to Election Day the open contentiousness of these elections was apparent. Speaking to people on the street, I got the sense that while at times brutally competitive, politics in Turkey, from the local to the national level is - to put it lightly - lively. In my neighbourhood alone I spoke with people who espouse views ranging from what amounted to strong and deeply engrained oppositional views, to partisans of the President and his AK Party, to more nuanced views that occupy a less committed middle ground.

The point being, like many places, including my homeland of Canada, politics are a complicated affair, and have a tendency to bring deeply held and often contentious beliefs to the fore. This is particularly true in a country like Turkey, which continues to face difficult political and security challenges unknown to most in the West.

However, if one were to rely solely on Western mainstream media for their framing of the elections in Turkey, there’s a good chance that the casual observer would walk away with the perception that Turks are living under a dictatorship with zero tolerance towards any form of political opposition.

In fact, a study of media coverage of the 2018 presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey revealed that the “dictatorship frame” was present in 56 percent of the articles sampled. The results of the March 31stelections, let alone those of the general elections held last June, clearly fly in the face of this framing.

Politics are a messy game

By all accounts, the stakes for these local elections were unusually high. Facing economic uncertainty exacerbated by external pressures and a highly unstable geopolitical environment, the results of these elections were seen by many inside and outside of Turkey as a bellwether for the future political direction the country may take.