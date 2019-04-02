WORLD
Mozambique cyclone death toll climbs to 598, cholera spreads
At least 1,052 cholera cases have been reported by Mozambique's health ministry, including one death, according to the World Health Organization.
A young girl diagnosed with cholera lies on a bed at a treatment centre in Beira, Mozambique, on March 30, 2019. / AP
April 2, 2019

Authorities say the death toll in Mozambique from last month's cyclone has risen to 598, while humanitarian workers race to contain a cholera outbreak in the storm's wake.

The World Health Organization says at least 1,052 cholera cases have been reported by Mozambique's health ministry, including one death.

The acute diarrhoeal disease has been spreading in the hard-hit city of Beira and its half-million residents since the outbreak was declared last week.

Some 900,000 oral cholera vaccines have arrived in Beira for the launch of a vaccination campaign later this week.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders said in a statement that it is currently supporting the Ministry of Health in caring for patients suspected of suffering from cholera at three health centres in the port city of Beira and has been treating more than 200 patients a day.

Scores of thousands of people in the region have no access to clean water and cholera cases are now reported outside Beira. 

Cyclone Idai made landfall in Beira on March 14 with winds of up to 177 kph.

The storm also killed at least 259 people in neighbouring Zimbabwe and at least 56 in Malawi.

SOURCE:AP
