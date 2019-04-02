Dictatorships and countries with sham democracies have no standing to criticise Turkey’s local elections, said the spokesperson Omer Celik of Turkey’s governing party on Tuesday.

Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Celik also called on main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to avoid 'harmful' and 'manipulative actions'.

Celik blasted the "dictators" in the region "who win 99 percent of the vote in elections that have less than 10 percent voter turnout."

"They never see (their own) absurd (systems), but they are trying to criticise our democracy," Celik added.

He added that the 84 percent voter turnout in Sunday's local elections is proof of the strength of Turkish democracy.

Turning to the party’s challenge of preliminary results in the Istanbul mayoral race, Celik said the party abides by the rules and regulations of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) and will continue to closely follow the process under the law.

Earlier Tuesday, the AK Party challenged election results in Istanbul and appealed for a recount.

"This is a legal and transparent process observed by the representatives of all parties. We must avoid premature explanations," Celik said.

In the early Wednesday YSK announced that will recount the invalid votes in seven provinces of Istanbul.