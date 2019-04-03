From his self-imposed exile in Denmark, political cartoonist Khalid Albaih sees himself as an "ambassador" for his native Sudan, with biting sketches that aim to unify rather than alienate.

His criticism of Sudanese President Omar al Bashir, in power for three decades, has made it impossible for him to live in his homeland.

Albaih's social and political commentaries - often simple drawings in block colours and with clean lines - convey scathing criticisms of authoritarianism.

But they also express solidarity and hope for a better future.

"I see my role as that of an ambassador, because I try to tell the world what's happening in Sudan," says Albaih, who cuts a gentle yet looming figure at 1.96 metres (six foot four inches).

"Because of my social media following I can reach more people and I can translate what's happening," he tells AFP.

He is perhaps most well-known internationally for his cartoon of Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who started a 2016 kneeling protest against racial inequality and social injustice during the US national anthem played prior to games.

The cartoon features Kaepernick on one knee, his afro drawn in the shape of a large clenched fist.

American filmmaker Spike Lee wore a tee-shirt featuring the drawing, helping it to go viral.

'Start a conversation'

With small, round glasses and a neatly trimmed beard, the 38-year-old Albaih speaks softly in an interview with AFP in the Copenhagen city library where he often works.

He left Sudan at the beginning of his teens and has not lived there since.

After spending more than 25 years living in Doha and briefly in the United States, he arrived in the Danish capital with his wife and children in October 2017.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranks Sudan 174th out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index.

Sudan's powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) regularly confiscates entire print runs of newspapers that carry articles it deems inappropriate, especially those critical of authorities.

Albaih ended up in Copenhagen thanks to the International Cities of Refuge Network (ICORN), which offers shelter to artists and writers persecuted, or at risk of persecution, in their home countries.

He posts his cartoons on social media, with nearly 25,000 followers on Twitter, slightly fewer on Instagram and almost 85,000 on his Facebook page "Khartoon" -- a play on the words cartoon and the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

"I do these artworks because I want to start a conversation," he says.

Reaching out