Bosnia and Herzegovina suffers from migration and brain drain with around 40,000 people leaving the country last year in search of a better life.

Many of them are skilled workers, who employers fear they won't be able to replace.

"Those leaving, are leaving due to uncertainty, security. Firstly, the political factor. It's not economic factors, purely political," said Merhunisa Zukic, director of the Union for Sustainable Return and Integration.

"People are tired of promises and laws which in no certain way contribute to ease regulations to becoming independent or a business entrepreneur," she said.