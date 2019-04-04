WORLD
Australia threatens social media firms with fines, jail for violent content
A new law makes it an offence for companies such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet’s Google, which owns YouTube, not to remove videos or photographs that show murder, torture or rape without delay.
Attorney-General Christian Porter and Minister for Communications Mitch Fifield during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. April 4, 2019. / Reuters
April 4, 2019

Australia will fine social media companies up to 10 percent of their annual global turnover and imprison executives for up to three years if violent content is not removed “expeditiously” under a new law passed by the country’s parliament on Thursday.

The new law is in response to a lone gunman attack on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, killing 50 people as they attended Friday prayers. 

The gunman broadcast his attack live on Facebook and it was widely shared for over an hour before being removed, a timeframe Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described as unacceptable. 

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist, has been charged with one murder following the attack and was remanded without a plea. He is due back in court on April 5, when police said he is to face more charges.

Not removing violent content now an offence

It is now an offence in Australia for companies, such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet’s Google, which owns YouTube, not to remove any videos or photographs that show murder, torture or rape without delay. 

Companies must also inform Australian police within a “reasonable” timeframe. 

“It is important that we make a very clear statement to social media companies that we expect their behaviour to change,” Mitch Fifield, Australia’s minister for communications and the arts, told reporters in Canberra. 

Juries will decide whether companies have complied with the timetable. 

“We have zero tolerance for terrorist content on our platforms,” said a spokesperson for Google in an emailed statement. 

“We are committed to leading the way in developing new technologies and standards for identifying and removing terrorist content.” 

A spokeswoman for Facebook was not immediately able for comment. 

Facebook said last week it was exploring restrictions on who can access their live video-streaming service, depending on factors such as previous violations of the site’s community standards.

Australia’s opposition Labor party backed the legislation, but said it will consult with the technology industry over possible amendments if it wins power at an election due in May.

Australia’s parliament will rise until after the election. The newly elected lawmakers will not sit until at least July. 

Critics of the legislation said the government moved too quickly, without proper consultation and consideration. 

“Laws formulated as a knee-jerk reaction to a tragic event do not necessarily equate to good legislation and can have myriad unintended consequences,” said Arthur Moses, head of the Australian Law Council.

SOURCE:Reuters
