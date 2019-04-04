A video of British soldiers in Afghanistan using a poster of the opposition Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, as target practice has prompted outrage and condemnation in the UK.

The video, which shows several soldiers in full army uniform firing at an image of the leftist politician, has been confirmed as genuine by the British Ministry of Defence.

Corbyn told journalists that he was “shocked” and stressed the need to combat what he called “far-right intimidation”.

A spokesman for the army unit involved, Brigadier Nick Perry, described the incident as a “serious error” of judgement, and the military said it has launched an investigation.

The incident is the latest controversy involving the far-right and members of the British military.

Last year British soldier, Mikko Vehvilainen, was revealed to have kept a picture of himself performing a Nazi salute. He later pleaded guilty to possessing a banned canister of a noxious CS gas but was cleared of terrorism offences.

There was further controversy in October, when a picture of recruits posing with far-right agitator, Tommy Robinson, went viral prompting another investigation by the military.

The controversy has raised fears of extremist ideology within the ranks of the UK’s military, as well as incitement against left-wing figures, like Corbyn in the media.