EU court junks appeal against Turkey's anti-terror curfews
European Court of Human Rights rejects set of appeals challenging 2015-2016 curfews in southeast Turkey, part of security operations against PKK terrorist group.
Residents look at a damaged building a day after a security operation in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, September 7, 2015. (FILE) / Reuters Archive
April 4, 2019

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Thursday turned back legal challenges to counterterrorist curfews imposed in Turkey's southeast in late 2015 and early 2016.

The curfews were meant as an aid to fight the terrorist PKK in southern cities of Silopi, Cizre, and Sur, where the terror group declared self-rule and dug trenches for guerrilla warfare.

The terrorists broke a ceasefire in July 2015, followed by self-rule declarations, which led to Turkish counterterrorist operations against the group.

During these operations, security forces imposed curfew to protect the safety of people's lives and property.

Appeals ruled inadmissible 

On Thursday, ECHR rejected a set of appeals to challenge the curfews, ruling them inadmissible.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

