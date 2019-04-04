Saudi Arabia is about a year away from completing the building of its first nuclear reactor, a nuclear technology expert said, citing Google satellite images.

Robert Kelley said the construction so far appears to be very small in size, indicating the reactor is intended for research purposes.

Still, Kelley said before the kingdom can insert nuclear fuel into the reactor, it would have to abide by an agreement that requires inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Kelley, a veteran of the US Department of Energy now based in Vienna, was first to identify the images of the reactor site in Riyadh at the King Abdulaziz City of Science and Technology [KACST].

He said on Thursday the Saudi reactor is being built by the Argentinian government-owned company INVAP.

The Associated Press could not immediately reach spokespeople at the Energy Ministry or KACST for comment.

Kelley said it’s been surprising to him "how non-transparent" the kingdom has been in the process of building the reactor and "how they seem very cavalier about modifying their arrangements with the IAEA."

The type of reactor being built now, according to the satellite images Kelley identified, is used by technicians for learning and training purposes.

"The reactor’s at the bottom of an open tank filled with water 10 meters (32 feet) high. It’s very, very small," Kelley said, adding that the core of the reactor is about the size of a gallon-sized paint can.

Tender in 2020?

Meanwhile, Riyadh plans to issue a multi-billion-dollar tender in 2020 to construct its first two nuclear power reactors and is discussing the project with US and other potential suppliers, Reuters news agency reported, citing three sources familiar with the plans.

The world's top oil exporter wants to diversify its energy mix, adding nuclear power so it can free up more crude for export.

But the plans are facing Washington's scrutiny because of potential military uses for the technology.

Saudi Arabia, which aims to mine for uranium, says its plans are peaceful.

But Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in 2018 the kingdom would develop nuclear arms if Iran did.

US, Russian, South Korean, Chinese and French firms are in talks with Riyadh to supply reactors, a promising deal for an industry recovering from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

"Saudi Arabia is continuing to make very deliberate steps forward although at a slower pace than originally expected," one of the sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

Saudi officials previously said they aimed to select a vendor in late 2018, which then slipped to 2019. The sources said the tender would now be issued in 2020.