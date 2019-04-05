England footballer Danny Rose says the racism he has experienced in football makes him want to quit the sport.

Several black British players were heckled with racist chants and monkey calls by Montenegrin fans during a European Championship qualification match in the Balkan state on Monday.

Two of the footballers, Rose and winger Raheem Sterling, had already been abused in a similar way during an England under-21 match against Serbia in the city of Krusevac in October 2012.

Rose, 22 years old at the time, had picked up a red card because he had chased the ball into the stands in a rage because of fans’ behaviour. Sterling, a team substitute, was just 17 years old at the time.

“It’s a real shame to be coming somewhere to be reminded of what skin colour you are, or what you resemble,” said Sterling, who pointed to his ears in the direction of Montenegrin fans after scoring in the 5-1 win for England on Monday.

"I know what colour I am. It’s just a shame that some people think it’s cool to make fun of you for it,” he added.

Rose later came out to say his experiences with racism made him want to quit football.

“That’s how I feel. I feel I've got five or six more years left and I just want to enjoy football as much as I can. There is so much politics and whatever in football, and I just can’t wait to see the back of it, to be honest,” the Tottenham player said.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola expressed his solidarity with Rose by imploring the footballing world “to keep fighting”.

He said: “The best way is to fight and be there every day.”